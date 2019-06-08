Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Darrell R. "Bob" Hubert Sr., 78, of Irwin, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Philipsburg, a son of the late William L. and Anna E. (Campbell) Hubert Jr. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Irwin and was a retired machinist for the Elliott Co., Jeannette, and he was also a member of Elliott Retirees. Bob was very active in his church. He was a member of the dart ball league, volunteered for the food pantry and was a member of United Methodist Men. He also was a proud Navy veteran and was a member of Irwin American Legion Post 359. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard J. Simms; his brothers, Donald C. Hubert, Gerald R. Hubert and W.L. Hubert III. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alice J. (Blough) Hubert; children, Darrell (Deena) Hubert Jr., of Bellefonte, Anita Simms, of Irwin, and Sonya (Mark) Newmeyer, of Westmoreland City; grandchildren, Nikolas (Ashley) Hubert, Christopher (Amber) Hubert, Natalie (Mason) Hubert, Jesse (Heather) Simms, Alahna (Kodie) Simms, Joshua (Sarah) Newmeyer and Lilliana (Jesse) Painter; great-grandchildren, Xavier and Tristan; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at noon Monday in First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 8, 2019
