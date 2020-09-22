Darrell W. Ridenour, 82, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He lived most of his life in Arnold. He was born in West Leechburg and was a son of the late Arthur and Blanche Ridenour. Darrell spent four years in the Navy. He worked at Allegheny Ludlum for 35 years. He enjoyed his camp at Slippery Rock Campground, sports, crossword puzzles, and always a beer or two. He is survived by two brothers, Allen Ridenour and Clinton Ridenour; one sister, Kathleen Vestrand; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Ridenour; one brother, Leland Ridenour; and one sister, Eleanor Zippler. Darrell would like to leave his last words as "I lived and I died!" No services will be held.



