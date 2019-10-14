|
Darrin Dene Patterson, 44, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Melbourne, Fla. He was born June 22, 1975, in Greensburg, beloved son of Dene and Dorothy Patterson. Darrin was a member of Ascension Catholic Church, Melbourne, Fla., where he was actively involved as the Cubmaster of Pack 373 and Arrow of Light Den Leader. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father who looked forward to Scouting events, camping trips, building Lego Derby Cars, volunteering at Ascension Catholic School, and taking Tae Kwon Do with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Dene; and sister, Dalene. He is survived by his wife, Lori, cherished sons, Ethan and Noah; mother, Dorothy; sister, Darlene Salmon (Jim); uncles, Gene Patterson (Patricia), Duayne Patterson (Sandy), and Gary Patterson (Carole); aunt, Dana Schwaed (Donald); late aunt, Joanne McCorkle (Robert); numerous cousins; in-laws, Walter Finch (Marian), Dan Finch (Tracy), and Gary Finch (Marcee); uncle to Gracie Finch and Ava Finch.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in Darrin's memory.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 24, 2019