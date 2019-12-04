|
Darryl A. "DW" Weightman, 65, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. DW was born April 17, 1954, in Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Dorothy (Lawther) Weightman, and his stepson, Daniel Baranski. DW was the beloved husband of Jody (Baranski) Weightman; loving father of Amanda (Nick) Darnsart; stepfather of Chris (Diane), Wayne and Joshua Baranski; and a grandfather of seven grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Doug (Sue) Weightman. DW was a life member of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, with 50 years of service. He served as past president and chief of Station 106, in Jeannette.
Family and friends will be received for a celebration of life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, for a celebration of life with a time to be determined at the fire hall. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019