Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Weightman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl A. Weightman


1954 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darryl A. Weightman Obituary
Darryl A. "DW" Weightman, 65, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. DW was born April 17, 1954, in Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Dorothy (Lawther) Weightman, and his stepson, Daniel Baranski. DW was the beloved husband of Jody (Baranski) Weightman; loving father of Amanda (Nick) Darnsart; stepfather of Chris (Diane), Wayne and Joshua Baranski; and a grandfather of seven grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Doug (Sue) Weightman. DW was a life member of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, with 50 years of service. He served as past president and chief of Station 106, in Jeannette.
Family and friends will be received for a celebration of life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, for a celebration of life with a time to be determined at the fire hall. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
www.rjslater.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -