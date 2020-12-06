1/1
Darryl E. Noah
1952 - 2020
Darryl Eugene Noah, 68, of Holland, Mich., passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Lakeside Vista Assisted Living, in Holland, Mich. Darryl and his twin sister were born May 16, 1952, to James and Helen Noah, of Greensburg. Darryl attended GSHS, graduating in 1970 and later attended Saint Vincent College. Beginning in high school, Darryl worked for Rowell & Bates Painting & Decorating of Greensburg. Eventually, he and his brother, Jim, bought the business together. Darryl left the business to pursue a career in the transportation industry. He held a variety of positions beginning as a dispatcher, managerial posts in logistics and ending his career as a truck driver, his favorite job. His transportation career spanned 45 years with various companies in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas and Ohio. Darryl was a volunteer fireman for Greensburg Station No. 7 from 1973-1980. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley, reading and watching Westerns. Preceding him in death were his parents, James and Helen Noah, and his brother, James R. Noah, all of Greensburg. He leaves behind his twin sister, Darlene Walker, of Michigan and Illinois, and aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Darryl was loved by the staff members and residents of Lakeside Vista for his great sense of humor. You are welcome to donate to Darryl's favorite charity, Wounded Warriors. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in Greensburg at a later date.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
