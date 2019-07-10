Home

Darryl Gene Kasparek, of Papillion, Neb., formerly of Jeannette, entered into the arms of his Lord Wednesday, July 3, 2019, just two months shy of his 71st birthday. The eldest son of the late Alvin and Carol (Winfield) Kasparek, Darryl was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting. He was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and his family. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his stepdaughter, Cynthia Gardner. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonita Kasparek; brother, Darwyn Kasparek (Sue), of Westmoreland City; sister, Cynthia Johns (Dick), of Clymer; sister, Pamela Kasparek, of Greensburg; daughter, Rebecca Stafford; and grandchildren, Mercy and Christian Stafford, of Omaha, Neb.; stepdaughters, Gayle Renteria (Gene) and Janet Dailey (John), of Minnesota; as well as multiple step-grandchildren whom he loved.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, with a funeral service immediately following with the Rev. Almon Birt, of Covenant Care Ministries, officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 10 to July 11, 2019
