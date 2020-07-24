Darryl J. Shula, 67, of Penn Township, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 27, 1953, in Greensburg, to the late Joseph and Clara (Dudek) Shula. Darryl loved cars and car shows, and was an aficionado of all things classic Volkswagen. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. Darryl was a hard worker, was very smart and was an artist. His sense of humor and heart of gold will be missed by his beloved wife, Barbara (Caruso) Shula; three loving children, April Shula, Luke (wife Wendy) Shula and Rebecca (husband Kyle) Funk; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Morris, Madeline Morris, James Faust, Cash Funk, Aaliyah Shula, Presley Funk, Ariana Shula, Jazzlyn Funk, Alexa Shula and Stevie Funk; a brother, Dennis (wife Sue) Shula; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be private. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Sacred Heart Parish, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
.