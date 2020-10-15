1/
Darryl W. Odelli
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darryl W. Odelli, 76, of Smithton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1944, in Smithton, son of the late Delmar P. and Anna Mae (Piter) Odelli. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Delmar R. Odelli, and his niece, Dana M. Madar. He enjoyed hunting, playing softball and watching sports. He especially loved spending time with his family and enjoyed every visit with his great-grandson, Garrett. Darryl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Theresa E. (Sweeney) Odelli; his daughter, Dawyn Renee (Mike) Bobich, of Smithton; two special grandsons, Michael Bobich and Kevin (Hannah) Bobich; special great-grandson, Garrett Bobich; sister, Darlene (Don) Madar, of Smithton; his aunt, Gwen (Pete) German, of Smithton; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews whom loved him dearly. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Per Darryl's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Private services and inurnment in Olive Branch Cemetery will be held at a later date. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Memorial Lutheran Church, 221 Second St., Smithton, PA 15479, in memory of Darryl. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved