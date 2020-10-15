Darryl W. Odelli, 76, of Smithton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1944, in Smithton, son of the late Delmar P. and Anna Mae (Piter) Odelli. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Delmar R. Odelli, and his niece, Dana M. Madar. He enjoyed hunting, playing softball and watching sports. He especially loved spending time with his family and enjoyed every visit with his great-grandson, Garrett. Darryl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Theresa E. (Sweeney) Odelli; his daughter, Dawyn Renee (Mike) Bobich, of Smithton; two special grandsons, Michael Bobich and Kevin (Hannah) Bobich; special great-grandson, Garrett Bobich; sister, Darlene (Don) Madar, of Smithton; his aunt, Gwen (Pete) German, of Smithton; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews whom loved him dearly. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Per Darryl's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Private services and inurnment in Olive Branch Cemetery will be held at a later date. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Memorial Lutheran Church, 221 Second St., Smithton, PA 15479, in memory of Darryl. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
