Darwin Hays Poole, 76, of Latrobe, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born May 7, 1942, in Greensburg, a son of the late Earl Marion Poole and Ethel Mary Hays Poole. Prior to retirement, he was vice president of data processing for S and T Bank. He was a veteran and served in the Air Force. He was a member of Greensburg VFW Post 33 and Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. He also was a member of Fox Hill Athletic Association, where he taught junior rifle classes. He was an avid gardener and was very proud of his garden. He loved hunting and was a lifetime member of Camp Liberty Bell. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. Darwin always had a positive attitude and liked to tell jokes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Duane and Dennis Poole. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Perri E. Pedicone Poole; brothers, Dale Poole (Wendy) and David Poole (Cathy); sister-in-law, Bettyann Poole; also, many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Darwin's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with his brother, Dale Poole, officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with military honors accorded by Greensburg VFW Post 33.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or to the , 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.