Daryle E. Backstrom, 93, of Collinsburg, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born April 12, 1927, in Collinsburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Marion (Lawson) Yex. Prior to retirement, she was employed by International Paper. Daryle was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, West Newton. She was loved by all; anyone who met her fell in love with her charismatic personality. Surviving are a sister, Marie Babines and husband, Emil, formerly of Donora; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her furry children, and all animals alike. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell "Butts" Backstrom. As per her request, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM MCCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.