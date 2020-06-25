Dauna G. Downs, 90, of Unity Township, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Monongahela Valley Hospital. She was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Kecksburg, a daughter of the late George B. and Gertrude A. (Porch) Downs. Prior to retirement, she was a nurse at Frick Hospital and the former Baum's Nursing Home, was a beautician and worked at the former Goodman's Store in Pleasant Unity. Dauna was known for taking care of her daughter and known as "The Cookie Lady," having baked for many weddings and holidays. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Jane Lemmon, and her brother, Jay E. Downs. She is survived by her children, Keith Downs and wife, Donna, of Mt. Pleasant, Angela Kozura and husband, Randy, of Belle Vernon, Lucinda Leia Downs, of Unity Township, and Bryan L. Downs, of Charleroi; her grandchildren, Janice Harden and husband, Roy, Denise Luhovey and husband, Anthony, and R.J. Kozura; great-grandchildren, Ariana, Aaron, Shelby and Jesse; close family friend, Rachel Ankrom; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Dr. Dale L. Porterfield officiating. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Unity Township. Memorial contributions will be directed to charities for the developmentally disabled. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.