Daune B. Henretty
1945 - 2020
Daune B. Henretty, 75, of Jeannette, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in his home. He was born March 14, 1945, in Braddock and was a son of the late Garland and Miriam (Noden) Henretty. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Aim Transportation Solutions, Girard, Ohio. He attended Jeannette Assembly of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and two brothers. Daune is survived by his wife of 51 years, Georgia W. (Washes) Henretty; his daughter, Heather Martin and husband John, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Theodore Clayton, of Richmond, Va., and Ilea Martin, of Greensburg; his brother, Bruce Henretty and wife Linda, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeannette Assembly of God, 246 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA 15644. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
