Daune Ficco Cavalier, 95, of Greensburg, passed away of natural causes Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born March 29, 1925, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth DeNunzio Ficco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Frank A. Cavalier, July 28, 1999; her sister, Betty Jean Sonnie; brother, James Jr.; and nephew, James III. Following her graduation from Greensburg High School (Class of 1942), she was a secretary/bookkeeper at Cavalier Construction where she met her husband, Frank. Following their marriage in 1954, her primary occupation was caring for her family. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, its Sodality, Rosary Confraternity, Resurrection Choir and a life-long volunteer at the church. Surviving are her daughter, Daune, wife of Joseph Hickey, of Greensburg, and three sons, Mark (Kathleen) Cavalier, of Kentfield, Calif., Matt (Diane) Cavalier, of Bluffton, S.C., and Jon (Maria) Cavalier, of Latrobe. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, Megan Cavalier Melief (Mark), Kellie Cavalier (Britney Jacobs), Christian Cavalier (Heather), Ryan, Connor, Erin and Colleen Cavalier, Kevin (fiancee, Julie Sabato), Katie and Kristin Hickey, Annie and Christopher Cavalier and Madeline and Abigail Cavalier; and six great-grandchildren, Parker, Caleigh, MacKenzie, Ashlynn, James and Lucy; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are her sister, Rosemarie Ficco, of Minden, Nev., and brother, Richard (Nancy) Ficco, of Gardnerville, Nev. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of St. Anne Home for their kind and compassionate care of mom, especially during these past months of limited visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Daune's memory to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral or to St. Anne Home. www.bachafh.com
