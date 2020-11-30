1/1
David M. Check, 80, of Freeport, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, while surrounded by his family, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. Dave was born in his family's home in Freeport, where he resided today, since June 18, 1940. He was the eldest son of the late Gladys (Uptegraph) Check. Dave was a 1958 graduate of Freeport High School and a 1977 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of science degree in business. He joined the Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany, during the Cold War. After his service to his country he came home and worked in the polymer industry. He retired in 2010 from O. Hommel Co. in Carnegie, where he worked as a polymer chemist. Dave was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. Dave was a past member of the Freeport VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating on the Allegheny River and spending time with his grandchildren and entire family. Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose Marie (Pawloski) Check; his two children, Brian (Heather) Check, of Buffalo Township, and Angela (Christian) Belli, of West Deer Township; five grandchildren, Jarod, Emma and Logan Check, and Eliot and Parker Belli. David is also survived by his siblings, Erma Jean (Walter) Sommerville, of Hacketstown, N.J., Kathleen Ann Check, of New Jersey, Richard (Margaret) Check, of McGrann, Pa., and Daniel (Margie) Check, of Buffalo Township. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Andrew "Buddy" and Fred Check. At Dave's request, there will be no visitation, and a private burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com .

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2020.
