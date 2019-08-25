Home

David A. Cready

David A. Cready Obituary
David A. Cready, of North Versailles, died suddenly Wedneday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Teresa "Terri" (Valicenti) Cready for 30 years; son of Barry Cready, of Florida, and Judy Kline, of Arizona; brother of Molly Ranker of Grove City, Chris Burgess, of North Carolina, and the late Stephenie McChesney; and is also survived by Terri's brother, Mark Valicenti, and her sister, Toni Valicenti, both of North Versailles. David was a graduate of Peters Township High School and a former employee of the Allegheny County Treasurer's Office. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music and woodworking.
There will not be a visitation and his service will be private. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 412-824-8800.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2019
