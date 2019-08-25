|
David A. Cready, of North Versailles, died suddenly Wedneday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Teresa "Terri" (Valicenti) Cready for 30 years; son of Barry Cready, of Florida, and Judy Kline, of Arizona; brother of Molly Ranker of Grove City, Chris Burgess, of North Carolina, and the late Stephenie McChesney; and is also survived by Terri's brother, Mark Valicenti, and her sister, Toni Valicenti, both of North Versailles. David was a graduate of Peters Township High School and a former employee of the Allegheny County Treasurer's Office. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music and woodworking.
There will not be a visitation and his service will be private. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 412-824-8800.
