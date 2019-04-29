David A. Cunningham, 86, of Harrison City, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Arden Courts, Monroeville. He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Greensburg to the late William and Helen (Gardner) Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (Hostetler) Cunningham. David was a member of the Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Denmark Manor United Church of Christ. He was a longtime educator and administrator with the Norwin School District and was a member of the Pennsylvania Retired Teachers Association. He loved the outdoors, hiking and gardening but will be remembered most for being a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. David is survived by his daughters, Pam (James) Sisco, Davalyn Zetek (Chuck Costello), Jill (Ted) Magistro and Paula (Michael) Malek; grandchildren, Chad (Lisa) Schropp, AJ (Lauren) Sisco, Jake (Tracey) Zetek, Shane Malek, Kate Sisco, Amy (Mike) Milke, Chelsea (Paul) Saleska, Ali (Bryan) Esherick, Jenna Magistro, Haley Malek and Hogan Malek; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Francis, Ella, Maura, Jacob Jr., Matthew and Leo.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Donald C. Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary