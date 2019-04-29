Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Cunningham


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David A. Cunningham Obituary
David A. Cunningham, 86, of Harrison City, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Arden Courts, Monroeville. He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Greensburg to the late William and Helen (Gardner) Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (Hostetler) Cunningham. David was a member of the Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Denmark Manor United Church of Christ. He was a longtime educator and administrator with the Norwin School District and was a member of the Pennsylvania Retired Teachers Association. He loved the outdoors, hiking and gardening but will be remembered most for being a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. David is survived by his daughters, Pam (James) Sisco, Davalyn Zetek (Chuck Costello), Jill (Ted) Magistro and Paula (Michael) Malek; grandchildren, Chad (Lisa) Schropp, AJ (Lauren) Sisco, Jake (Tracey) Zetek, Shane Malek, Kate Sisco, Amy (Mike) Milke, Chelsea (Paul) Saleska, Ali (Bryan) Esherick, Jenna Magistro, Haley Malek and Hogan Malek; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Francis, Ella, Maura, Jacob Jr., Matthew and Leo.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Donald C. Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now