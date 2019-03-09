David Agustus Drenning, formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Uniontown to David and Mary Drenning. David served proudly in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. He also was a lifelong dedicated employee for 41 years of the Elliott Co. David married the love of his life, Patricia McCann, and on Oct. 24, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Patricia McCann Drenning; children, James P. Drenning, of Katy, Texas, Claudia Drenning Trotman, of Chester Springs, Pa., and Patricia Drenning Morgan, of New Caney, Texas; and granddaughter, Kimbery L. Trotman, of New York. David was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Drenning; and sister, Isabel Drenning Holzer.

As per David's request, no services were held. A burial will be held at a later date in Greensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME, 1344 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494, 281-391-2424.