Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 West Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for David Drenning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Drenning


1931 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David A. Drenning Obituary
David Agustus Drenning, formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Uniontown to David and Mary Drenning. David served proudly in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. He also was a lifelong dedicated employee for 41 years of the Elliott Co. David married the love of his life, Patricia McCann, and on Oct. 24, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Patricia McCann Drenning; children, James P. Drenning, of Katy, Texas, Claudia Drenning Trotman, of Chester Springs, Pa., and Patricia Drenning Morgan, of New Caney, Texas; and granddaughter, Kimbery L. Trotman, of New York. David was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Drenning; and sister, Isabel Drenning Holzer.
As per David's request, no services were held. A burial will be held at a later date in Greensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME, 1344 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494, 281-391-2424.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now