Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Geiselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Geiselman


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Geiselman Obituary
David A. Geiselman, 78, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home. He was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ralph A. and Kathryn (Thau) Geiselman. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a draftsman for Earth Sciences Engineering. He was a member of Ardara United Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder. David had many interests, including amateur ham radio, McKeesport Sportsman Association and being a leader in Boy Scouts. Surviving are his wife, Lynne (Getsie) Geiselman; four children, Mark D. Geiselman, of New York, Kevin A. Geiselman, of Pittsburgh, Beth L. Kosar and her husband, Robert, of Maryland, and Denise L. Johns and her husband, Mike, of Ruffsdale; grandchildren, April Geiselman, Michail Geiselman, Daniel Johns, Rebekah Geiselman, Melinda Johns, Katelyn and Erika Kosar; and a sister, Ellen Hands and her husband, Sam, of Maine.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be made to Ardara United Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Road, Ardara, PA 15615. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -