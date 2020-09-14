1/
David A. Greenawalt
1952 - 2020
David A. Greenawalt, 67, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Mapletown, Pa., and was a son of the late Crosby and Bertha Greenawalt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Greenawalt Jr. David worked as a laborer at Salem Mail & Truss and served in the Army during Vietnam. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette, and enjoyed fishing, camping and being around good friends. David is survived by his wife, Vickie Greenawalt; children, William, Tonya, Ashley and Darien Greenawalt; stepsons, Matthew Bush and D. Cody Warheight; siblings, Kay, Donna, Ed, Allan, Delores, Randy and James; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to CDC guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette, with Pastor Susan Luttner. The family wishes to thank Promise Hospice for their exceptional care during David's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 14, 2020.
