|
|
David Alan Lippert, 59, of Herminie, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 15, 1959, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Albert J. Lippert Jr. and June Zirngible Lippert. A resident of Herminie for the past 25 years, Mr. Lippert was retired from Vantana Window Co., where he worked as an angle cutter. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Piterski Lippert, to whom he would have been married 25 years Oct. 15; seven children, Marty (Jena) Ritter, of Herminie, David Lippert, of Claridge, Krystle (Eddie) Ritenour, of Ruffs Dale, Donald (Kelsie) Lippert, of Pittsburgh, Ellyce (Matt) Patton, of Kentucky, Mitchell Ritter and Ashley Miller, of Irwin, and Elizabeth Lippert, of Charleroi; Pappy to numerous grandchildren, whom he loved very much; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Debbie Lippert, of Ohio, and Albert and Tammy Lippert, of Finleyville; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kathy Weaver, of Belle Vernon, June and Cory Weiskircher, of Shartelsville, and Heather and Ben Beckinger, of West Mifflin; mother-in-law, Theresa Piterski; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Lippert.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by funeral services at 5:30 p.m., in THE BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, Route 136, Madison, with the Rev. James Bump officiating. Interment will take place in Madison Union Cemetery. David's funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Beatty-Rich Funeral Home and the Parzynski Funeral Home.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019