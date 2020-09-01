1/1
David A. Rebar Sr.
1943 - 2020-08-30
David A. Rebar Sr., 77, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born April 22, 1943, in Twin Rocks, Pa., he was a son of the late John Rebar and Margaret (Oravetz) Rebar. David was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a master tool maker for Elliott Co., Jeannette. He was an avid bowler and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne P. Rebar; two sisters, Dorothy Polenik and Nancy Rebar; and two brothers, John A. Rebar and Francis Rebar. David is survived by his wife, Elsie M. (Williams) Rebar, of Latrobe; one son, David A. Rebar Jr., of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Monica Rebar, of South Greensburg; two grandsons, Seth and Calvin Rebar; and two brothers, Edward Rebar, of Derry, and James Rebar and his wife Carolyn, of Bowling Green, Ohio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests both at the funeral home and church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday at St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe. Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
