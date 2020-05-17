David A. Rose
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allen Rose, 66, of Latrobe, formerly of Johnstown, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh. He was born Jan. 25, 1954, in Johnstown, a son of the late Marlin and Mildred Kleve Rose. Dave was a strong man and enjoyed using skills he learned as a master plumber in his parents' business to help others. In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by brothers, Marlin Rose Jr., and Robert Rose; and his former wife, Roxanne "Roxie" Wicks. He is survived by his children, Lori Allen and husband Joe, of Harrison City, and Thomas Rose, of Kane; grandchildren, Noah and Hannah Allen, and Mason Rose; and his longtime girlfriend, Susan Hixon. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. A celebration of life service will be announced at a future time and place. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved