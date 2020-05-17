David Allen Rose, 66, of Latrobe, formerly of Johnstown, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh. He was born Jan. 25, 1954, in Johnstown, a son of the late Marlin and Mildred Kleve Rose. Dave was a strong man and enjoyed using skills he learned as a master plumber in his parents' business to help others. In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by brothers, Marlin Rose Jr., and Robert Rose; and his former wife, Roxanne "Roxie" Wicks. He is survived by his children, Lori Allen and husband Joe, of Harrison City, and Thomas Rose, of Kane; grandchildren, Noah and Hannah Allen, and Mason Rose; and his longtime girlfriend, Susan Hixon. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. A celebration of life service will be announced at a future time and place. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.