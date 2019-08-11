Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Rodney's Restaurant
557 Wendel Road
Irwin, PA
David A. Rosendahl


1934 - 2019
David A. Rosendahl Obituary
David Arthur "Dave" Rosendahl, 85, of Kennesaw, Ga., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Rodney's Restaurant, 557 Wendel Road, Irwin, PA 15642.
Dave was born June 11, 1934, in Irwin, where he lived until he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in electrical engineering. Dave worked at Motorola in Phoenix, Ariz., prior to moving to Dallas, Texas. There, he accepted a job with Texas Instruments, where he worked on the team that developed the integrated circuit for our first computers. While living in Dallas, he was also an active member of the Lutheran church. He served on the board and participated in the worship as a lay reader until returning to his hometown to care for his elderly parents. Dave traveled extensively and especially loved the desert southwest. He lived in southern Arizona for several years, where he pursued his lifelong passion for golf and art and also studied ballroom dance. He spent the last four years of his life with his daughter's family in Kennesaw, Ga., enthusiastically fostering his only granddaughter's love of golf. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Alice Rosendahl. Dave is survived by his friend and former wife, Joan M. Vernail, of Irwin; son, David E. Rosendahl, of Dallas; daughter, Kristen Valentine, and son-in-law Scott Jenschke, of Kennesaw, Ga.; granddaughter, Jenna Jenschke, and granddog Scarlett, of Kennesaw, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, John and Glenda Rosendahl, of Sebring, Fla.; sister-in-law, Lois Frischolz, of Jeannette; nephew, Dale, and niece-in-law Darlene Rosendahl of Mesa, Ariz.; niece, Lynne, and nephew-in-law Al Karanovich, of Jeannette; grandnephew, Justin Rosendahl, of Pittsburgh; and grandniece, Katie Rosendahl, of Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in memory of David A. Rosendahl. Visit the online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2019
