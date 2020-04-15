Home

David A. Solomon


1942 - 2020
David A. Solomon Obituary
David A. Solomon, of Bradenville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. Born July 21, 1942, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Alex and Marie (Marsh) Solomon. He was a loving husband of 58 years to his wife, Judy (Ambrose) Solomon, who survives, along with their children, Joni Cairns, Jeffrey Solomon, Kevin Solomon (Christine) and Kimberly Rubino; grandsons, Jeremiah and Luke Cairns; granddaughters, Amanda Morgenstern (Darin), Lauren Solomon and Jordan Rubino (John Evans); and a great-granddaughter, Payton Morgenstern. He is also survived by two sisters, Janet Shaffor and Denise Kurtz (Ed); a brother, Kenneth Solomon (Carla); two sisters-in-law, Linda Slezak (Leroy) and Joyce Hopkins; numerous nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Faith. David was a 1960 graduate of Derry Area High School. He was a former employee of Latrobe Die Casting and retired from Custom Windows, Delmont, in 2007. He was a member of Harvest Assembly Church, Derry, and the Christian Motorcyclists Association. Dave loved being with his family and friends and enjoyed dining out, watching sports on TV and riding his motorcycles with Judy, especially his Harley Trike. He never lost his sense of humor or his love of ice cream. A special thanks to Pastor Shawn Lyons and to all who prayed, to the staff at Walnut Ridge for his excellent care while a resident there, and to Heartland Hospice for their loving attention. Memorial contributions may be made to a or to Action for Animals; he loved his cat, Dakota. When it comes to our final moments, we have nothing to worry about. Christ has paved the way, and the angels will make sure that we don't have to make the trip alone. Services and burial at Coles Cemetery are private for family and entrusted to McCABE FUNERAL HOME, Derry. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
