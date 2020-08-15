1/
David A. Trump
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Dave" Alan Trump, our beloved brother, passed from this life onto his next, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Though Dave had a difficult life, he always provided happiness to those he loved. Dave was a pleasant child but he had a knack for getting into trouble, whether he sought it or not. Dave has always been known to be very strong and very courageous. He wasn't one to cower and he often helped protect those he loved. He had a bit of a wild side as a young man, and sometimes people felt intimidated by him, but he wasn't menacing at all. He was a very warm, friendly, and charitable guy. Dave was a born-again Christian who had tremendous faith in God. He brought inspiration to others when he sang hymnals. His mother, Lila, loved when she would hear him sing at church. She would remark that he had a powerful voice. Dave had a firm understanding of the Bible as an adult. He would often engage in talking about the Bible and was, in some instances, a great teacher. Dave took pride in helping others. He was literally the guy that would give you his last couple of dollars so you could eat and he would do without. He had a big heart and considered his friends extended family. David was preceded in death by parents, Lila Jean Trump and Denver Fredrick Trump; brother, Denver Trump. He is survived by siblings, Linda Kloock (Trump), Darlene Hainesworth (Trump), Ralph Trump, Richard Trump, Jennie (Zoppetti) Trump, Kathy Woodward (Trump), and Jeff Nee; a fiancee, Lori; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and many friends that were Dave's extended family. Honoring David's wishes, there will not be viewings nor funeral. His family will be planning a memorial service. Those interested in attending to honor his life should contact Richard Trump or Kathy Woodward.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved