David "Dave" Alan Trump, our beloved brother, passed from this life onto his next, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Though Dave had a difficult life, he always provided happiness to those he loved. Dave was a pleasant child but he had a knack for getting into trouble, whether he sought it or not. Dave has always been known to be very strong and very courageous. He wasn't one to cower and he often helped protect those he loved. He had a bit of a wild side as a young man, and sometimes people felt intimidated by him, but he wasn't menacing at all. He was a very warm, friendly, and charitable guy. Dave was a born-again Christian who had tremendous faith in God. He brought inspiration to others when he sang hymnals. His mother, Lila, loved when she would hear him sing at church. She would remark that he had a powerful voice. Dave had a firm understanding of the Bible as an adult. He would often engage in talking about the Bible and was, in some instances, a great teacher. Dave took pride in helping others. He was literally the guy that would give you his last couple of dollars so you could eat and he would do without. He had a big heart and considered his friends extended family. David was preceded in death by parents, Lila Jean Trump and Denver Fredrick Trump; brother, Denver Trump. He is survived by siblings, Linda Kloock (Trump), Darlene Hainesworth (Trump), Ralph Trump, Richard Trump, Jennie (Zoppetti) Trump, Kathy Woodward (Trump), and Jeff Nee; a fiancee, Lori; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and many friends that were Dave's extended family. Honoring David's wishes, there will not be viewings nor funeral. His family will be planning a memorial service. Those interested in attending to honor his life should contact Richard Trump or Kathy Woodward.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store