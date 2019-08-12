Home

J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Visitation
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
Service
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
View Map
David B. Evans


1944 - 2019
David B. Evans Obituary
David Brooks Evans, 75, of Smithton, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was born July 3, 1944, in McKeesport. David was the son of the late Dale Evans and Nelsie (Hardway) Evans Ray and Alfred Ray. He was a member and past Master of Free and Accepted Masons Blyth Lodge No. 593 and Olive Branch Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Irma Jean (Boot) Evans; three children, Darin Brooks Evans and wife Paula, Douglas Brooks Evans and wife Diana, and Shannon Walko and husband Mike; grandchildren, Derek and Alfred Evans, Dallas and Dylan Evans, and Carly Walko; and a great-grandchild, Luella Evans.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at which time services will be held, at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
