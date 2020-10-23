David B. Sims, 68, of West Newton, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born July 28, 1952, in Bedford, a son of the late William and M. Beatrice (Nametska) Sims. Dave was a member of Holy Family Church and a lifetime member of the AMVETS and American Legion Post 401, West Newton. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Dave was a valued employee of the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Terri (Gras) Sims; two daughters, Allison Sims and Kristin Ash and husband, Eric; a granddaughter, Lily Ash; four brothers, William Sims, Ronald Sims and wife, Dorothy, James Sims and Joseph Sims and wife, Rebecca; a sister, Jocelyn McCann and husband, Robert; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at one time may be limited. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, 225 N. Second St., West Newton. Everyone is asked to meet at church. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church or the West Newton Cemetery Association. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
