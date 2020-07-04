David Bedner, 65, of Donegal, died after a brief illness, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born March 9, 1955, in New Eagle, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Pelissero) Bedner. He is survived by his two sisters, Carole Bedner Pulford, of Monongahela, and Susan Bedner Garcia and her husband, John Garcia, of Charleston, S.C. He was a graduate of Monongahela High School and attended Fairmont State College in West Virginia. Dave worked as a project manager in the glass manufacturing industry for most of his career. His job took him all over the world to direct the construction and rehabilitation of glass refractories. During his career, his permanent residence was in Seattle, Wash. He was a lover of golf and played on several of the courses around Donegal. Interment was held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township, next to his mother and father. Due to these unusual times of the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 was in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com
.