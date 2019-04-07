David Borsari, 59, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 29, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of William J. Borsari Sr. and Anna M. (Lawrence) Borsari, of Latrobe. Dave was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Church, Derry, and a longtime employee of Core and Main, Latrobe. He loved to golf, enjoyed bowling in the "Friday Night Fun League" and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dave was a good-hearted man who was always willing to help others. With an infectious smile and a tremendous personality, he easily endeared himself to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Beverly Knott. In addition to his parents, Dave is survived by his wife, Dana L. (Knott) Borsari, of Latrobe; one brother, William J. Borsari Jr. and his wife, Patsy, of New Derry; two sisters, Diane Bertsch, of Derry, and Cheryl Hansen, of The Villages, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Michael A. Knott and his wife, Janet, of Derry; and his nephews, Nicholas McCurdy, Michael McCurdy, Zachary Paskovitch, Patrick Bertsch, Christopher Bertsch and his wife, Sadie and Michael P. Knott and his fiancee, Jennifer Patricelli. He is also survived by his two loving cats, Kitten and Mischief.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary