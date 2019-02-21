David "Doc" Breyer passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his home in Harpswell, Maine. He was 71. He was predeceased by both parents, Joe and Hazel (Frye) Breyer. He is survived by his wife, Georgia, longtime partner in all things both serious and fun; and by three children, Charles Allen (Susan Moshier), of Bath, Maine, Lisa Forsyth (Kenneth), of Haverhill, Mass., and David (Teresa), of Bartow, Fla. His two grandchildren, David James and Rebecca Breyer, brought him enormous pride and joy as he watched them grow into adulthood. He is further survived by his sister, Roberta Teitelbaum (Edward), of Silver Spring, Md.; and three nephews, Steven, Joel and Daniel and their families. David grew up in Greensburg, graduated from Penn State University and earned a PHD from the University of Pittsburgh. He spent nearly 50 years as an educator. A part-time hobby 40 years ago became a part-time avocation, buying and restoring antiques. His greatest legacy is reflected in his family and many longtime friendships.

According to his wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be planned for early summer in Maine.

Donations may be made to any of Doc's three favorite charities, Midcoast Humane Society, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011, Paw in the Door, https://www.pawinthedoor.org. and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, 85 Maine St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FuneralAlternatives.net. Arrangements are by FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES, in Brunswick, Maine. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary