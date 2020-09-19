David Charles Venneri, 52, of Rostraver Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. A son the late Lewis Venneri and Dorothy Pfeiffer Venneri, who survives, he was born Nov. 13, 1967, in Charleroi. David was a 1986 Belle Vernon Area High School graduate, continuing on to technical school at Hiram G. Andrews Center, in Johnstown. He had previously been employed at VRC and was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. David had a great love for movies and music, having an impressive memory and knowledge of them. He will be remembered for his expansive knowledge of dates and all of the fond memories that he shared with his family and friends. In addition to his mother, David is survived by a sister, LuAnne Venneri, of Rostraver Township; a brother, Matthew Venneri; two nieces, Abigail Venneri and Brianne Venneri; a nephew, Blake Anobile; uncles, Jim (Janet) Pfeiffer, of Delmont, and Wayne (Penny) Pfeiffer, of Pittsburgh; and many cousins. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon,724-929-5300. Interment was in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store