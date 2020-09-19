1/1
David C. Venneri
1967 - 2020
David Charles Venneri, 52, of Rostraver Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. A son the late Lewis Venneri and Dorothy Pfeiffer Venneri, who survives, he was born Nov. 13, 1967, in Charleroi. David was a 1986 Belle Vernon Area High School graduate, continuing on to technical school at Hiram G. Andrews Center, in Johnstown. He had previously been employed at VRC and was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. David had a great love for movies and music, having an impressive memory and knowledge of them. He will be remembered for his expansive knowledge of dates and all of the fond memories that he shared with his family and friends. In addition to his mother, David is survived by a sister, LuAnne Venneri, of Rostraver Township; a brother, Matthew Venneri; two nieces, Abigail Venneri and Brianne Venneri; a nephew, Blake Anobile; uncles, Jim (Janet) Pfeiffer, of Delmont, and Wayne (Penny) Pfeiffer, of Pittsburgh; and many cousins. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon,724-929-5300. Interment was in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 18, 2020
A true friend with an awesome smile every time we saw each other. We will meet up on the other side pal.
Jim Canigiani
Friend
