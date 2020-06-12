David C. Zavolta, 91, of North Hills, formerly of Swissvale, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born May 24, 1929, in Swissvale, he was the loving son of the late Angelo and Vanda (Carfagna) Zavolta; beloved husband since 1955 of Rosanna O. (Constantine) Zavolta; dear father of David J. (Elizabeth) Zavolta and Dr. Heidi (Michael) McKenzie; proud grandfather of Claire and Hannah Zavolta; and brother of Janice Murphy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Franklin Park, PA 15143. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in SS. John & Paul Catholic Parish. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.