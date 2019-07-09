Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David D. Grimm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David D. Grimm Obituary
David Dwight Grimm, 66, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. David was an amazing father to Molly and Nathan Grimm; best friend and husband to Sheila Grimm; loving grandfather to Sebastian, Emma, Mason and Arwen; and favorite human to Winston, his loyal Scottish terrier. Most of David's adult life was split among his three passions: playing music, creating many unique structures out of stone, and antique Volvos. David lived life on his own terms and made a lasting impression on all those he came into contact with. His creative energy, words of wisdom, generosity, loyalty and zest for life will be missed by all those who loved him. His was a life well lived.
A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now