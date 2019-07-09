David Dwight Grimm, 66, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. David was an amazing father to Molly and Nathan Grimm; best friend and husband to Sheila Grimm; loving grandfather to Sebastian, Emma, Mason and Arwen; and favorite human to Winston, his loyal Scottish terrier. Most of David's adult life was split among his three passions: playing music, creating many unique structures out of stone, and antique Volvos. David lived life on his own terms and made a lasting impression on all those he came into contact with. His creative energy, words of wisdom, generosity, loyalty and zest for life will be missed by all those who loved him. His was a life well lived.

A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 9 to July 10, 2019