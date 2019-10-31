|
|
David E. Baird, 64, of South Greensburg, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Greensburg, a son of the late Garrie Glenn Baird and Flora Mae (DeFloria) Miller. He had been a cement mason. He was a member of the AMS Club, of South Greensburg, and the Hilltop Social Club and Post 33, both in Greensburg. He is survived by three brothers, Howard Baird and his wife, Rosie, of Mt. Pleasant, Randie Baird and his wife, Diana, of Greensburg, and Joseph Miller and his wife, Marcy, of Plum; his girlfriend, Marnie Puskar and her daughter, Erica Puskar, of South Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with a prayer service to be held at 7:30 p.m. at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
The family requests casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2019