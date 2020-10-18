David E. Baker, 86, of Monroeville, formerly of Blairsville and Holiday Park, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a long battle against lung cancer. He is survived by his son, Charles Baker (Lynore Hardman); and his daughter, Rose (Thomas) Baldauf; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn (Pace); four sisters, Rose Haunty, Lillian Gibbons, Mary Shields and Thelma Kaiser; and a brother, Charles Baker. Dave served in the Marine Corps from 1954-57 and was in the reserves until 1962; afterwards, he was a self-employed contractor who carved statues in his spare time. "Uncle Dave" worked hard his whole life to provide for his family, and served as a model of strength and decency to all who knew him. Services for Dave were private with his family in Blairsville Cemetery with military honors. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
