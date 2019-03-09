Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
David E. Guffey


David E. Guffey, 62, of Hempfield Township, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in New York. He was born Aug. 26, 1956, in McKeesport, a son of Ann Johnston, of North Huntingdon, and Earle (Dee) Guffey, of Naples, Fla. He was employed in the family business, Johnston the Florist, which meant the world to him. He was an avid gardener, a Harley enthusiast and a very energetic storyteller; a Steelers fan and a season ticket holder. David loved to travel with his wife and friends; he loved the last three years that he spent in Naples, Fla. He was fiercely loyal and he had a "guy" for everything. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Johnston Guffey Sr. David is also survived by his wife, Dawn Guffey; children, Christopher Guffey, of White Oak, Joshua Guffey, of Pittsburgh, Dr. Matthew Cognetti, of Bethesda, Md., and Dr. Daniel Cognetti, of San Antonio, Texas; a grandchild, Hayden; brothers, Steve (Michelle) Guffey and Andrew (Amy) Guffey, all of North Huntingdon; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 9 to Mar. 21, 2019
