David Earl "Chopsie" Lamb, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at home. He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Greensburg, the son of the late Meade E. and Catherine M. Lamb, of Youngwood. David graduated from Hempfield Area High School, Class of 1965. He was retired from Lochheed Martin Corp. David was an Army veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 211, in Youngwood, and the Moose Lodge No. 2165, in Woodbridge, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan (Lamb) Nagoda; and a stepson, Jason Sangrey. David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Bonnie. He is also survived by his children, Brian Lamb, of Maryland, and David Lamb, of Texas; his daughter, Dawn Lamb, of Florida; and stepdaughter, Lisa Bonnefoy, of Nevada; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his twin sister, Donna Lamb, of Youngwood; his uncle, Myron Hay, of Youngwood; his aunt, Helen Yelinek, of Greensburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also loved the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
David will be interred in the VFW Military Circle in Youngwood Cemetery, where funeral rites will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Assoc. There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the VFW Post 211, in Youngwood. Interment is private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2019