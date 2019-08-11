Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Lamb


1947 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Lamb Obituary
David Earl "Chopsie" Lamb, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at home. He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Greensburg, the son of the late Meade E. and Catherine M. Lamb, of Youngwood. David graduated from Hempfield Area High School, Class of 1965. He was retired from Lochheed Martin Corp. David was an Army veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 211, in Youngwood, and the Moose Lodge No. 2165, in Woodbridge, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan (Lamb) Nagoda; and a stepson, Jason Sangrey. David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Bonnie. He is also survived by his children, Brian Lamb, of Maryland, and David Lamb, of Texas; his daughter, Dawn Lamb, of Florida; and stepdaughter, Lisa Bonnefoy, of Nevada; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his twin sister, Donna Lamb, of Youngwood; his uncle, Myron Hay, of Youngwood; his aunt, Helen Yelinek, of Greensburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also loved the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
David will be interred in the VFW Military Circle in Youngwood Cemetery, where funeral rites will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Assoc. There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the VFW Post 211, in Youngwood. Interment is private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now