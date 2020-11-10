1/1
David E. Mascia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Mascia, 47, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Butler, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home. Born May 18, 1973, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Dr. Jack E. Mascia and Janet L. (O'Farrell) Mascia. David attended Butler High School and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy. Surviving are his parents, Dr. Jack and Janet Mascia, of Butler; his daughter, Avery Lee Masica, and her mother, Jennifer Kadylak, both of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, Christopher J. Mascia, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services will be held for his family. Arrangements are by the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler. His family requests that donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or please visit www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geibel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 9, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janet Damin
November 8, 2020
R.I.P old friend. I’m glad you and I got a chance to connect last summer ... Fly high
Chad Shriver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved