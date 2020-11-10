David E. Mascia, 47, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Butler, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home. Born May 18, 1973, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Dr. Jack E. Mascia and Janet L. (O'Farrell) Mascia. David attended Butler High School and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy. Surviving are his parents, Dr. Jack and Janet Mascia, of Butler; his daughter, Avery Lee Masica, and her mother, Jennifer Kadylak, both of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, Christopher J. Mascia, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services will be held for his family. Arrangements are by the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler. His family requests that donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or please visit www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org
.