|
|
David Eugene Mizak, of Oakland, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1946, in United, son of the late Stephen and Pauline Kissell Mizak. He was a civilian employee for the Air Force, and Sandia National Laboratory, in Albuquerque, N.M. He graduated high school from Greensburg Central Catholic, earned a bachelor's degree at Saint Vincent College and master's degree in mathematics from Duquesne University and electrical engineering from University of Dayton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brother, Stephen, and infant sister, Suzanne; paternal grandparents, Michael and Suzanna Mizak; maternal grandparents, Michael and Catherine Kissell; and brother-in-law, James Zeigler. He is survived by wife, Mary Francis Otero; stepdaughter, Fern Wroten (Anthony); two step-grandchildren, Charlie and Jack; siblings, Tina Zeigler, Daniel Mizak (Becky) and Marian Newmeyer (Bruce); uncle and aunts, Tom Kissell (Helen), Dorothy Abzanka and Francis Kissell; mother-in-law Helen Otero; and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in St. Florian Church at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegany County Animal Shelter, 716 Furnace St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019