David E. Mizak


1946 - 02
David E. Mizak Obituary
David Eugene Mizak, of Oakland Md., passed away Aug. 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1946, in United, son of the late Stephen and Pauline Kissell Mizak. He was a civilian employee for the Air Force, and Sandia National Laboratory in Albuquerque, N.M. He graduated from high school at Greensburg Central Catholic, earned a bachelor's degree at St. Vincent College, and a master's degree in mathematics from Duquesne University, and in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brother, Stephen; infant sister, Suzanne; paternal grandparents, Michael and Suzanna Mizak; maternal grandparents, Michael and Catherine Kissell; and brother-in-law, James Zeigler. He is survived by his wife, Mary Francis Otero; stepdaughter, Fern Wroten (Anthony); two stepgrandchildren, Charlie and Jack; siblings, Tina Zeigler, Daniel Mizak (Becky), and Marian Newmeyer (Bruce); uncle and aunts, Tom Kissell (Helen), Dorothy Abzanka, and Francis Kissell; mother-in-law, Helen Otero; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in St. Florian Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegany County Animal Shelter, 716 Furnace St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2019
