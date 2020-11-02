David E. Trocki, 68, of Culmerville, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Pittsburgh to Samuel E. Trocki, of West Deer, and the late Evelyn A. (Smolic) Trocki. Dave was a 1969 graduate of West Deer High School, then a 1970 graduate of Greenbriar Military Academy, and received his bachelor's degree in psychology from Salem College in Clarksburg, W.Va., in 1974. He was a former member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Natrona Heights, a life member of West Deer VFD No. 1, where he was a former chief, board of director and former fire police captain, a longtime member of the Deer Lakes School Police force, and also was also a board member of DCDBA. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and following his boy's sporting events, though he especially enjoyed his grandchildren. In addition to his father, he is survived by his sons, Jason E. (Kathleen) Trocki, of Parrish, Fla., and Joel D. (Mallory) Trocki, of West Deer; his grandchildren, Vivienne, Madeleine, Josie and Samuel; and his sister, Cathy L. Trocki, of West Deer. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a private family funeral service will be conducted with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. All covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks and social distancing. A Final Call ceremony will be conducted at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday by his fellow firemen. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to West Deer VFD No. 1, 1520 Saxonburg Blvd., Tarentum, PA 15076. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.