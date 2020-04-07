|
|
David F. Grinder, 71, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1948, in North Apollo, the son of the late Jane (McManus) and Dean Grinder. Dave was a graduate of Apollo Ridge High class of 1966 and was employed by Wean United and retired from Allegheny Ludlum in 2012. He was a member of St. Michael's Church and the VFW. Dave enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, going to the beach in North Carolina and planting flowers in his yard. Dave is survived by his wife of 46 and one half years, Judy (Hansen) Grinder; two daughters, Jamie (Greg) Mechling and Rachel (Chris) Rock, both of Parks Township; four grandchildren, Tyler and Loren Mechling and Garret and Gwen Rock; his sister, Lela (Eric) Moore, of Oklahoma Borough; and two brothers, Tim and Jim Grinder, of North Apollo. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com.