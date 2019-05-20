David G. Dubinsky, 73, of Sutersville, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Monessen, son of the late John and Alice (Strauss) Dubinsky. David was a graduate of Belmar High School and California University. Prior to retirement, he taught for 32 years at Elizabeth Forward where he also coached boys' basketball. He also coached West Newton Recreation girls' softball. David was a member of Holy Family Church, West Newton, Sutersville Moose, and Fayette City Legion. He enjoyed selling at the Perryopolis Flea Market, the outdoors, and spending time with family. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Janice (Huszar) Dubinsky; daughters, Jamie, Kristy, and Lauren Dubinsky; his chocolate Lab, Blue; sisters, Wanda (John) Pierce and Sally (James) Coda; sister-in-law, Patty Jo (John) Murray; and brother-in-law, Carl Huszar. He was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews, and friend to everyone.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin.

