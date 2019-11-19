Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
David G. Miller Sr.


1946 - 2019
David G. Miller Sr. Obituary
David G. Miller Sr., 73, of Acme, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Connellsville, a son of the late Paul H. and Helen B. Wilders Miller. Dave was a graduate of Connellsville High School and he also attended Findlay College, Ohio, and West Virginia University. He was a former member of the Army National Guard and he attended Officers Candidate School and Ft. Indiantown Gap Military Reserve. He was the owner and operator of G.A. Tolton Associates Inc. He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Sally" McDowell Miller; two sons, David G. Miller Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Joseph H. Miller and his wife, Bobbitt, of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren, Natalie and Morgan Miller and Rhensley and Latcherie Miller; and his two sisters, Susan Lynn and her husband, Dr. Richard Lynn, of Mt. Pleasant, and Amy Schilling and her husband, Robert, of Mt. Pleasant.
Family and friends will be received from 4 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the hour of funeral services with the Rev. Glenn Beatty officiating in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
