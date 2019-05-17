David G. Ridenour, 92, of Hunker, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home. He was born Dec. 27, 1926, in New Stanton, a son of the late Evans W. and Carrie F. (Smith) Ridenour. He was a World War II Army veteran, and worked as a stone mason. He was a member of St. Mark's Church, New Stanton, VFW No. 211, Youngwood, the Armbrust Veterans Association, Hecla Sportsmen's, L.O.O.M. No. 23, Youngwood, and the Moose bowling league. He is survived by a daughter, Kathy J. Vargo and husband, Bruce, of Belle Vernon; four granddaughters, Nicole Lee Collins, Sarah Fern Salopek, Casey Lee Lang and husband, Brian, and Hannah Evans Ridenour; three great-grandchildren, Isaak Zogleman, Tanner Collin, and Gavin Salopek; two daughters-in-law, MaryKay Ridenour and Judy Ridenour McKetta; two brothers, William Ridenour, of Orange County, Calif., and Chas Ridenour and wife, Chris, of Hunker. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores J."Dolly" (Hout) Ridenour; two sons, Terry L. Ridenour and David A. Ridenour; and a sister, Peg O'Neal.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650.