|
|
David Hubert Scott, 67, of North Versailles, died Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born July 8, 1951, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Hubert W. and Dorothy Emma Prezel Scott. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a chef at Robert Morris University and at Parkhurst Dining in Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife, Holly McFarland Scott, of McKeesport; sisters, Dorothy "Dolly" (Rich) Loughner, of Greensburg, Pat (Bill) Rugh, of North Versailles, Evelyn (George) Velardo of North Versailles, and Janet Kostic, of Madison; also beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Services will be held at noon Friday, June 7, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Kirk Albrecht officiating. Burial will follow.
To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 5, 2019