Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Redstone Highlands Chapel
6 Garden Center Drive
Greensburg, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
1930 - 2019 Obituary
David Hamilton Obituary
David Hamilton, 89, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Library, Pa., grew up in Van Meter, and raised his family on Banning Hill. He spent nearly 40 years in coal mine maintenance, primarily for Republic Steel Corporation, and retired in 1989. His passions were his family, his dog, his Scottish heritage and the great outdoors. He was a founding member of the "Over the Hill Gang" for the Westmoreland Yough River Trail. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, David Hamilton Sr. and Josephine Davina (Collins) Hamilton; his brother, Henry Angus Patterson Hamilton and son-in-law, Charles Ansell. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Jean (Schnippert) Hamilton; daughter, Kimberly (Hamilton) Ansell; son, David William Scott Hamilton and his wife, Kathryn (Douglass) Hamilton; and grandsons, Wil and wife, Elizabeth, Tom and Jon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Redstone Highlands Chapel, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the chapel. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Westmoreland Yough Trail Chapter of the Regional Trail Corporation (RTC), 111 Collinsburg Road, West Newton, PA 15089. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 15 to May 16, 2019
