David J. Angelicchio Sr., 67, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 25, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Marino "Al" and Catherine "Kay" (DiPietro) Angelicchio. Dave served as chairman and chief executive officer of the Pittsburgh Independent Auto Auction. He was a president of the National Auto Auction Association (NAAA) and was inducted into the NAAA Hall of Fame. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, golfing and entertaining. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan A. (Gelfo) Angelicchio; his son, David J. Angelicchio Jr. and wife, Jean (Zelinski) Angelicchio, of Oakton, Va.; two daughters, Melissa (Angelicchio) Burgum and husband, Tom, of Vienna, Va., and Shelly (Angelicchio) Walker and husband, Cregg, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Christina, Ava and Carolyn Angelicchio, Zack and Bryce Burgum and Colton, Ryland and Adelyn Walker; his brother, Allan Angelicchio and wife, Kiki, of Greensburg; his sister, Donna Breegle and husband, Scott, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Saint Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Please go directly to the church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Pavilion, 5150 Center Ave., Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 10 to July 11, 2019