David John Michael Colligan, 63, of Greensburg, formerly of West Mifflin, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mindy (Bickerstaff) Colligan; father of Johnathan, Shannon and the late Shane Michael; son of the late Walter "Wimp" and Rosemary (Dell) Colligan; brother of Sherry (Gary) Lachappell, Cindy (George) Stallard and the late Gary (wife Sandy survives) Colligan; son-in-law of Donna and the late Ronald Bickerstaff; and uncle of Craig and Mark Lachappell, Mike and Patrick Colligan, Jaclyn Stallard-Bergin and the late Ryan Stallard.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Roy Dail officiating.
David was a retired maintenance manager from McDonald's restaurant in Monroevile and an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Nascar fan. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 14, 2019