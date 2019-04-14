Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
David John Michael Colligan, 63, of Greensburg, formerly of West Mifflin, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mindy (Bickerstaff) Colligan; father of Johnathan, Shannon and the late Shane Michael; son of the late Walter "Wimp" and Rosemary (Dell) Colligan; brother of Sherry (Gary) Lachappell, Cindy (George) Stallard and the late Gary (wife Sandy survives) Colligan; son-in-law of Donna and the late Ronald Bickerstaff; and uncle of Craig and Mark Lachappell, Mike and Patrick Colligan, Jaclyn Stallard-Bergin and the late Ryan Stallard.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Roy Dail officiating.
David was a retired maintenance manager from McDonald's restaurant in Monroevile and an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Nascar fan. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 14, 2019
